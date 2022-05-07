Background

We now get to the heart of the matter and the reason for my crunching population counts these last few days. I’ve been sitting on monthly counts of death by occurrence by quinary age band (18 bands) and sex for England & Wales for the period 1970 – 2021 that I’ve cobbled together from various FOI requests to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This bit of veggie prep was summarised in my recent roundup newsletter.

It should be obvious to subscribers by now that although the ONS prefers to provide updated tabulations of deaths at registration on a weekly basis these figures are not much use when it comes to analysing trends owing to delays in processing that may be significant. In private correspondence with a group member an officer states…