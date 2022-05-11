As promised, herewith a set of 9 slides that permits direct comparison of males and females. In order to do this and avoid producing a right-old Jackson Pollack I’ve smoothed the data series using the Tukey-Hanning 4253H smoothing function. Interested folk may read about this technique here, otherwise get that kettle on, maybe slice some cake and enjoy the views. The drooping tails during the latter part of 2021 are almost certainly due to delays in processing of death certificates and folk should be wary of any organisation claiming outrageous vaccine benefits for the youth of today using such incomplete data.