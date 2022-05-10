Age & sex factored mortality 1970 – 2021 (part 4)
England & Wales monthly mortality rate by quinary age band and sex: females 45+y
Herewith the final nine slides in this opening series. In parts 5 & 6 I shall smooth this data so we may compare males and females directly. It is worth noting that the various series that I am baking in this er… series are monthly mortality rates and are not to be confused with yearly mortality rates that are commonly produced - for one thing they are approximately twelve times less!
