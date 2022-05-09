Age & sex factored mortality 1970 - 2021 (part 3)
England & Wales monthly mortality rate by quinary age band and sex: females under 45y
I shall once again restrict my commenting to features that catch my eye. Get the kettle on, open the biscuit tin and have a feast on these but be aware of changes in the y-axis scaling when comparing with males and other age groups. I will run a smoothing function through these many and varied data clouds so we may more easily compare males and females in parts 5 & 6.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to John Dee's Almanac to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.