Yesterday I took some stats tools for a spin on the annual series of 52 data points. This morning I am going to repeat the exercise for the 624 data point monthly series for age and sex standardised all cause mortality. We shall start with a time series plot of those 624 juicy points that reveals a few interesting things. The overall decline over time isn’t exactly new news, neither is the repetitive seasonality that turns this series into an alligator jaw. What is relatively new news is that our alligator has only two sharp front teeth, these being Apr 2020 and Jan 2021. The alligator also possesses some very sharp teeth way back in its mouth in Dec 1989, Feb 1976 and Jan 1970. Neither would I want to get snaffled by teeth at Jan 1997, Dec 1998 and Dec 1999!

Subscribers should know the drill by now, so it’s time to get the kettle on, open the biscuit barrel and have a cogitate on the same data series converted to its first order differential; that is to say, a series of the month-to-m…