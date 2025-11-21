In the last episode I boldly went and fitted simple mathematical functions to the time series for influenza mortality and percentage of influenza to all respiratory death in England & Wales for the age groups 65 – 74y and +75y for the period 1920 – 2000. At this point readers are likely to divide into two camps: 1.) those who find this deeply thought-provoking and laden with meaning; 2.) those who find the exercise to be shallow and meaningless.

Einstein got there first when he said this in Geometrie und Erfahrung:

Die Mathematik genießt vor allen anderen Wissenschaften aus einem Grunde ein besonderes Ansehen; ihre Sätze sind absolut sicher und unbestreitbar, während die aller andern Wissenschaften bis zu einem gewissen Grad umstritten und stets in Gefahr sind, durch neu entdeckte Tatsachen umgestoßen zu werden. Trotzdem brauchte der auf einem anderen Gebiete Forschende den Mathematiker noch nicht zu beneiden, wenn sich seine Sätze nicht auf Gegenstände der Wirklichkeit, sondern nur auf solche unserer bloßen Einbildung bezögen. Denn es kann nicht wundernehmen, wenn man zu übereinstimmenden logischen Folgerungen kommt, nachdem man sich über die fundamentalen Sätze (Axiome) sowie über die Methoden geeinigt hat, vermittels welcher aus diesen fundamentalen Sätzen andere Sätze abgeleitet werden sollen. Aber jenes große Ansehen der Mathematik ruht andererseits darauf, daß die Mathematik es auch ist, die den exakten Naturwissenschaften ein gewisses Maß von Sicherheit gibt, das sie ohne Mathematik nicht erreichen könnten.

Followed by...

An dieser Stelle nun taucht ein Rätsel auf, das Forscher aller Zeiten so viel beunruhigt hat. Wie ist es möglich, daß die Mathematik, die doch ein von aller Erfahrung unabhängiges Produkt des menschlichen Denkens ist, auf die Gegenstände der Wirklichkeit so vortrefflich paßt? Kann denn die menschliche Vernunft ohne Erfahrung durch bloßes Denken Eigenschaften der wirklichen Dinge ergründen? Hierauf ist nach meiner Ansicht kurz zu antworten: Insofern sich die Sätze der Mathematik auf die Wirklichkeit beziehen, sind sie nicht sicher, und insofern sie sicher sind, beziehen sie sich nicht auf die Wirklichkeit

The crunch comes with the last few words, which have been translated as saying: As far as the laws of mathematics refer to reality, they are not certain; and as far as they are certain, they do not refer to reality. Ouch!

So there we go.

Even if we boo and hiss at fitted functions from the upper circle we cannot escape what appears to be a deterministic slide into less deadly influenza for reasons unknown; and from the early days of medical science, to boot. This excites me, because even if those mathematical functions are stretching credulity they are pointing us toward a hidden mechanism that is at odds with the notion of germ theory, and therefore with the notion that flu vaccination programmes are doing what we’ve all been led to believe. I think of them as the hidden hand of deep fate; as revealed by the shadow that is the ripple on the surface of statistical life.

When we get down to the business of modelling this ripple we are invariably left with a pile of peelings that statisticians like to call residuals. If our potato is particularly knobbly that pile of peelings can be substantial; if smooth then the peelings are scant. What I’d like to do today is examine the peelings from the four potatoes mentioned in the opening paragraph, and I reckon we should start with four scatterplots: