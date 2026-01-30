With a loglinear progression squarely and firmly flapping about on the table I’m going to reach for my ARIMA spanner once more and ensure it picks this relationship up in both teeth. Whilst this is not exactly a fresh approach for this series, what is fresh and tingly is that I’m including the period 1901 – 1919 instead of ignoring it. I’m also including the (rescaled) period 2001 – 2022 instead of ignoring that. We could say I’m going the whole hog. So, yes, I’m still looking at the 65 – 74 y and +75y age groups for both sexes combined, and I’m sticking to mortality (flu deaths as primary cause per 100k population).

Let us first have a look at the boring tabular output of the model runs, and then we’ll look at some colourful slides:

There they are… two half-decent moving average (MA) models exhibiting logarithmic transformations and first order differencing. The exciting part for me is the bottom table of outlying years… can anyone see 1918? No?

How about 1919?

Again no?

Isn’t that the strangest thing, dear readers? Flip to loglinear mortality over time and the pandemic to beat all pandemics fades into obscurity. That is so strange I must reach for the fig rolls.

So… what flu-laden years do stand out as being deadly?

A bunch of ‘em pre-WWII?

No?

A bunch of ‘em pre-flu vaccine?

No?

Ahem, ahem, and ahem! Nope, nichts and нет. The standout outlier years turn out to be ALL post the 2000 jabby jab the aged watershed… and all four years highlighted by the twin models possess positive coefficients. This is not a good look for jab efficacy and could be construed as evidence for vaccination harm. I guess we better look at the models in the flesh: