John Dee's Almanac

John Dee's Almanac

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Tam Hunt's avatar
Tam Hunt
6d

A major confoudning factor would seem to be overdiagnosis and misdiagnosis. For example, the Spanish Flu was at least in part, and possibly in large part, caused by overdosing of aspirin, which was new at the time, and was used in massive doses that led to major illness and often death. https://academic.oup.com/cid/article-abstract/49/9/1405/301441?redirectedFrom=fulltext

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SteveT's avatar
SteveT
6d

I have been anticipating your knowledgeable (statistical) eye on this subject, so thank you for the time spent. Human beings succumbing to illness can be caused by many factors; Environment, stress, rubbish weather!, poor nutrition, et al. Anyway, I can't help thinking that the magnetosphere (our own magnetic field) and the sun's influence upon it, can alter our physiological condition in some subtle way. ILI perhaps, being a corollary. I have no evidence for that, so it could be complete rubbish, but I look forward to your next cake bake :-)

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