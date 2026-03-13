Before we begin please be assured that it isn’t wee mini-moi who is suggesting there is a link between sunspots and the flu - I am merely an innocent statistician. If wearing tin foil might make you feel more comfortable before launching into this left-of-field new series, then we can pause momentarily to fashion our hats. As for me, I am sporting my Turkish folkloric hat replete with golden embroidery, coloured beads and inlaid mirrors. It’s a beautiful thing, and it has the added advantage of the mirrors averting the gaze of the evil eye.

One Dozen Papers

I think, that with this racy topic, I better start out by presenting the dozen papers I’ve come across to date, so you can get a feel for where this idea has come from and how it has developed:

1: Iagodinskiĭ VN, Aleksandrov IuV. O tsiklichnosti épidemicheskogo protsessa pri grippe v sviazi s periodichnost’iu solnechnoĭ deiatel’nosti [On the cyclic nature of the epidemiologic process of influenza in relation to the periodicity of solar activity]. Zh Mikrobiol Epidemiol Immunobiol. 1966 Oct;43(10):125-9. Russian. PMID: 4888433.

2: Kádár L, Páldy A, Dési I. Relationship between variations of sunspot activity, climatic and environmental conditions and the incidence of some infectious diseases. Geogr Med. 1982;12:121-40. PMID: 7173609.

3: Hoyle F, Wickramasinghe NC. Sunspots and influenza. Nature. 1990 Jan 25;343(6256):304. doi: 10.1038/343304a0. PMID: 2300183.

4: Lyons D, Murphy G. Influenza causing sunspots? Nature. 1990 Mar 1;344(6261):10. doi: 10.1038/344010b0. PMID: 2406609.

5: Horgan J. Space invaders. Extra! Extra! Flu linked to sunspots! Sci Am. 1990 Apr;262(4):26, 30. PMID: 2315677.

6: Zhilova GP, Orlov VA. O vozmozhnosti dolgosrochnogo prognoza pandemiĭ grippa A [The possibility of long-term prognosis in influenza A pandemics]. Zh Mikrobiol Epidemiol Immunobiol. 1991 May;(5):27-30. Russian. Erratum in: Zh Mikrobiol Epidemiol Immunobiol 1991 Aug;(8):following 86. PMID: 1882623.

7: Ertel S. Influenza pandemics and sunspots--easing the controversy. Naturwissenschaften. 1994 Jul;81(7):308-11. doi: 10.1007/BF01131945. PMID: 8084358.

8: Yeung JW. A hypothesis: Sunspot cycles may detect pandemic influenza A in 1700-2000 A.D. Med Hypotheses. 2006;67(5):1016-22. doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2006.03.048. Epub 2006 Jun 27. PMID: 16806734.

9: Vaquero JM, Gallego MC. Sunspot numbers can detect pandemic influenza A: the use of different sunspot numbers. Med Hypotheses. 2007;68(5):1189-90. doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2006.10.021. Epub 2006 Dec 1. PMID: 17141422.

10: Hayes DP. Influenza pandemics, solar activity cycles, and vitamin D. Med Hypotheses. 2010 May;74(5):831-4. doi: 10.1016/j.mehy.2009.12.002. Epub 2009 Dec 28. PMID: 20056531.

11: Qu J. Is sunspot activity a factor in influenza pandemics? Rev Med Virol. 2016 Sep;26(5):309-13. doi: 10.1002/rmv.1887. Epub 2016 May 2. PMID: 27136236.

12: Towers S. Sunspot activity and influenza pandemics: a statistical assessment of the purported association. Epidemiol Infect. 2017 Oct;145(13):2640-2655. doi: 10.1017/S095026881700173X. Epub 2017 Aug 29. PMID: 28847318; PMCID: PMC9148804.

It starts with the Russians back in 1966: За здоровье! A hidden problem in science is that English-speaking boffs rely on Anglo-American bibliographic databases like PubMed for their background research. Unless papers from exotic destinations have been translated into English, then what has been discovered by boffs over in Murmansk or Beijing is going to be overlooked. This means a vast slice of knowledge is always missing from our cheeseboard; and thus, from our political chessboard. Goodness knows why the Russians thought a link between solar activity and influenza was worth investigating, but we must remember the cold war and space race were at their height back then. Maybe their cosmonauts knew something American astronauts didn’t.

It wasn’t until the giants that be Fred Hoyle and Nalin Chandra Wickramasinghe, publishing in the mega prestigious Nature in 1990, that Anglo-American boffs realised something funky might be afoot. Certain boffs didn’t like these startling ideas one bit; then Yeung and Qu waded in, Yeung being a public health bod at the University of Hong Kong, and Qu being a disease control bod at the Tianjin Center for Disease Control and Prevention. I could say these dudes are not to be sniffed at but that might be a bun too far. Qu is the most forceful of the pair in print and summarises their 2016 paper in no uncertain terms:

Extremes of sunspot activity to within plus or minus 1 year may precipitate influenza pandemics. Mechanisms of epidemic initiation and early spread are discussed including primary causation by externally derived viral variants (from space via cometary dust). Efforts to construct a comprehensive early warning system for potential influenza and other viral pandemics that include analysis of sunspot activity and stratospheric sampling for viral variants should be supported.

Goodness, now space dust has entered the room!

But it is S. M. Towers, at the Simon A. Levin Mathematical, Computational and Modelling Sciences Center, Arizona State University, who punches real hard in their 2017 paper Sunspot activity and influenza pandemics: a statistical assessment of the purported association. Try this for a growling abstract:

Since 1978, a series of papers in the literature have claimed to find a significant association between sunspot activity and the timing of influenza pandemics. This paper examines these analyses, and attempts to recreate the three most recent statistical analyses by Ertel (1994), Tapping et al. (2001), and Yeung (2006), which all have purported to find a significant relationship between sunspot numbers and pandemic influenza. As will be discussed, each analysis had errors in the data. In addition, in each analysis arbitrary selections or assumptions were also made, and the authors did not assess the robustness of their analyses to changes in those arbitrary assumptions. Varying the arbitrary assumptions to other, equally valid, assumptions negates the claims of significance. Indeed, an arbitrary selection made in one of the analyses appears to have resulted in almost maximal apparent significance; changing it only slightly yields a null result. This analysis applies statistically rigorous methodology to examine the purported sunspot/pandemic link, using more statistically powerful un-binned analysis methods, rather than relying on arbitrarily binned data. The analyses are repeated using both the Wolf and Group sunspot numbers. In all cases, no statistically significant evidence of any association was found. However, while the focus in this particular analysis was on the purported relationship of influenza pandemics to sunspot activity, the faults found in the past analyses are common pitfalls; inattention to analysis reproducibility and robustness assessment are common problems in the sciences, that are unfortunately not noted often enough in review.

Ouch!

So here I am at my desk in dreary March, sitting on a pile of state-of-the-art sunspot numbers from the world authority over at the Royal Observatory in Belgium; and sitting on a pile of re-scaled ONS influenza mortality data for England & Wales from 1901 – 2022. All that is need is a hot pot of Grumpy Mule and KER-POW! Here’s a snapshot of how 21 relevant research papers stack up over time over on PubMed:

Looks like interest in the subject is picking up, and I’m wondering if one of the reasons for this is that influenza remains a total enigma, in that it isn’t doing what we’d expect of a virulent, mutating pathogen that relies solely on human-to-human transmission (despite seasonality): I want to know where it sleeps during the summer!

Methodology: Changing Gear

If you read Towers’ truly excellent 2017 paper, you’ll soon see what ails previous studies of this kind. Firstly, they rely on the identification of pandemics – a darn tricky process - and especially so prior to 1900. Secondly, they rely on some arbitrary temporal measure that separates the solar maximum from the pandemic event; and, thirdly, they rely on sample sizes that are horribly small. I don’t want to fall foul of these booby traps so I’m not going to try and identify the handful of pandemics that are deemed to have occurred. It also doesn’t make sense to me to have just the solar maximum determining the course of health events. If our health is indeed linked to solar activity then that link surely isn’t going to pop up now and then; it’ll be bearing down 24/7/365, and human health presumably will vary accordingly. I guess what I’m arguing for is a correlation (possibly with lags) between solar activity and influenza mortality that might have a daily, weekly, monthly, annual or decadal pattern.

Buzz, buzz

One big buzzing fly in the analytical ointment is that we think solar activity amounts only to sunspot activity. This is a pretty narrow definition of solar activity when we’ve solar flares, coronal mass ejections, prominences, the solar magnetosphere, the solar wind, and the interplanetary magnetic field to consider. Sunspots may well prove to be red herrings, but they’re the only thing we started counting way back, and thus the only solar variable I can muster going back to 1901. But… we should be mindful that failure to find a link between sunspots and influenza mortality doesn’t rule out other solar phenomena as genuine drivers to human health. So… with that all said and done, let us begin to probe…

The Solar Cycle

We all know about this I’m sure, so here’s a quickie plot of mean daily sunspot number by year c/o the Royal Observatory of Belgium:

Some readers will have already guessed I’ve been rather cheeky and added the major flu-like pandemics as red dashed lines, these being: Spanish Flu (1918), Asian Flu (1957), Hong Kong Flu (1968), Russian Flu (1977), Swine Flu (2009), and COVID (2020). I have to admit that the first three of these line-up in a tantalising manner, but then again, three do not. H’mmm…

The Pandemic Cycle

Before we get stuck into ogling charts, I better just mention that these were derived using rescaled mortality rates to account for the WHO rule 3 coding changes introduced in 2001. For details of this adjustment please flip back to part 18 of my previous article series. Try these for size and ask yourself if pandemics align with significant mortality…

To be continued…

Kettle On!