In part 21 I acquainted readers with a rather lengthy ChatGPT session undertaken by a most cunning paying subscriber. In that session you can see, in gory detail, what I’m being sensible about and what I’m being overly dramatic about in my multi-part series on the enigma that is epidemic influenza. I ended the article by adopting an excellent suggestion made by ChatGPT to use the 55 – 64y data as control for the jabbed 65 – 74y group. ChatGPT reckoned that divergence in mortality following the year 2000 national rollout of flu vaccines for those age 65 years and over would show that “vaccination mattered at population scale”, and that this exercise alone “would dramatically improve credibility”.

Well, I’ve now tried that and the situation is still as clear as mud! Instead of divergence post-2000 we discovered convergence, and we figured that this could be due to the older age group surviving better in the post rollout period; but that it could also be due to the younger age group faring less well! And there’s a nasty plot twist I ought to mention… this faring better or worse may not be a real-world biological thing; it may simply be administrative artefact as coding fashions come and go. I’ve got a couple of ideas I can try in an attempt to sort this but, in the meantime, I thought I might try another of ChatGPTs excellent suggestions that also happen to tally what I’ve ear-marked in my pantry. Here’s ChatGPT in its own words:

Now this is a darn good point because people are people and their bodies are not all going to react in exactly the same way to a pathogen. However, if you do stir things up within the population by introducing a national therapy programme of some sort (that is genuinely effective) then you can bet your almond slices that reduced variability in clinical outcomes is going to be a thing. Think of vaccines (or any drug or treatment) as a form of ‘compression device’ for clinical outcomes.

Variability in stats-speak is variance, and the square root of variance is that which we call standard deviation. Standard deviations are cosy because they return the measure back to its original units – in this instance influenza deaths per 100k population. So how about I chop the period of 1901 – 2022 up into decades (or as close as dammit) and plot out the standard deviation of mortality for persons aged 65 – 74 years by decade? Sound good? Here we go…