Before we start I need to grab a hot cuppa and warm my hands for it is a trifle chilly here in my home office. For tax and accounting purposes this ‘ere wee room is defined as a small office/home office with the acronym SOHO that makes me smile every time I sit to do my end of year books. “Little things please little minds” is what some folk may say and, after 40 years in the stats business, I am thankful for a small mind that largely concerns itself with baked products.

By way of appetiser here’s how Brave Search A.I. summarises the flu jab situation:

The seasonal influenza vaccination programme in the UK was introduced in England during the late 1960s to protect individuals in clinical risk groups who were at higher risk of influenza-associated morbidity and mortality. Over time, the programme has been progressively expanded to include additional groups. The age threshold for vaccination was extended to include all individuals aged 65 years and over in the year 2000, pregnant women in 2010, and healthy children starting in 2013. The extension to healthy children was recommended by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in 2012, following evidence that vaccinating children would be cost-effective and provide indirect protection to the wider population by reducing transmission. The programme was phased in over several years, beginning with children aged 2 and 3 years in primary care, and subsequently expanding to include school-aged children. By the 2023 to 2024 flu vaccination season, the programme had achieved a full roll-out, offering vaccination to all school-aged children from Reception to Year 11, as well as 2- and 3-year-olds. The programme also includes individuals with a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or more, who were added in 2016. The introduction of the live attenuated influenza vaccine (LAIV) for children aged 2 to 16 years was a key development, with the programme starting in 2013–2014 and being rolled out to older age groups over subsequent seasons. The programme is delivered through primary care and school-based settings, with continuous improvements in administration and delivery. The UK’s approach has been recognized as effective, with evidence showing reductions in GP consultations, hospitalisations, and emergency department attendances following the introduction of the childhood vaccination programme.

So there you go. I confess that it surprised me somewhat to learn that the annual jab for the elderly is a relatively recent phenomenon and not something that got going back in the 1980s. This is a bit of a curve ball on the analytical front because, as regular readers will know, the WHO changed the methodology for death certification in 2001 and this has thrown respiratory statistics out of whack, with flu as a primary cause of death suddenly exploding onto the scene from this moment in time onward. There are those who find this occult coding move somewhat suspicious, and you may as well count me among them – I stopped trusting in global authorities as a genuine force for good a few decades ago.

Nitty Gritty

So let us drill right down into the nitty gritty and look at some colourful slides to set the scene. But… focus! focus! focus! Firstly, I want focus on the 65 -74 and 75+ year groups. Secondly, I don’t want to overly complicate matters by separating the sexes. Thirdly, I don’t want the high strangeness of the ‘Spanish flu’ to bend the stats out of shape. Fourthly, I ought to extend the study period back out to 2022, when the available data fizzles out. Fifthly, I want to go back to looking at mortality (deaths per 100k population) as well as that percentage of influenzal to all respiratory death variable. Here are a couple of slides served up with these analytical restrictions in mind:

You can clearly see the frightful mess caused by the WHO changing the goalposts on death certification, both in terms of mortality and incidence of influenzal death amongst all respiratory deaths; the latter going bananas from 2001 onward. This is what coding changes do, and if you’re not aware of what has been going on down in the depths of the engine room then you are likely to steer your ship onto the rocks. In essence what the WHO have gone and done is push bugs as the source of our medical troubles instead of complications, and complications of treatment. In turn this means the global emphasis is placed on bug-fighting vaccination programmes instead of basic health and nutrition: we must always follow the money.

If we ignore WHO’s diabolical attempt at global domination we observe a steady trend downward in the role of influenza as a killer of the elderly; and well before vaccines were developed, let alone distributed! This holds for mortality as well as percentage of all respiratory death. Clearly we were getting something right way back.

The elevated risk for those aged 75 years and over is no surprise, but a couple of little blips caught my eye: the surge in mortality for the 65-74 year group during 2018; and the surge in percentage of causal death for the same year group during 2011, 2016 and 2017. Curious indeed and we may cogitate on many possible reasons for this.

Getting All Philosophical

At this point I want to puff on a pipe, stroke my beard and get all philosophical. We’ve seen a decline in the impact of influenza over time both in terms of mortality and in terms of the percentage of respiratory cases; and we may proffer umpteen explanations for this that cover everything from nutrition to environmental factors, the economy and back – not forgetting new technology and advances in the medical sciences.

If we go mathematical at this point we might suggest that whatever has been driving the nations of England and Wales to less deadly flu in the elderly can be thought of a deterministic function. Exponentials and all that. It occurred to me that we might fit simple mathematical functions that represent this multi-factorial situation, thereby capturing the essence of that wot was ‘appening. We can then derive residuals and examine what was different to wot was ‘appening and see if these offer any clue. For example, let us suppose that the introduction of flu vaccines in the late 1960s was genuinely beneficial for those at risk. After fitting our deterministic function that covers the grand scheme of life we might expect to see this translate into a run of negative residuals from 1968 onward; that is, things became better then we might have mathematically expected otherwise.

Admittedly, this is all very hand-wavy and hugely dependent on assumptions made but my curiosity is brewing sufficient to be bold and press a few buttons! Let us then look at a few plots and consider a family of fruity functions that I’ve gone and applied: