I could write a steamy novel about the estimation of the national population and associated sub-populations, this being a subject I was forced to confront as a government suit. The story kicks-off back in 1985, and has plagued me pretty much every year right up to my departure from that profession in 2000. Here I am in 2025 still fiddling!

As we may surmise modelled estimates are calibrated using national census data and, surreal as it may seem to me now, I was meeting-up with suits from the Office for National Statistics a few years prior to the 2001 National Census. I recall my very first planning meeting with them for I sat most of the way through with a red face.

Back in those days crumbling Marsham Towers were where it was ‘at’ for all things environment and transport, and I’d be whizzing up and down one of those towers on a regular basis. Come the big-meet day my train was late getting into Waterloo and I had to skedaddle as best I could. I arrived at the conference room on the top floor with seconds to spare… only to find it was empty.

Wrong tower.

I managed to pile into the ONS big bod meeting 15 minutes late, offering profuse apologies. The chairman (for it was a man) pretty much snorted at me and gave me withering looks for the remaining 30 minutes. Not a good start; though it wasn’t Mr Grumpy that frazzled me that day. What frazzled me was my expectation that we’d be planning something grandiose concerning health, welfare, housing, transport, pensions, income, state benefits; that sort of thing. Instead, the suits in the room were rather more interested in stuff like sexual orientation, partners and preference. So, yes, ‘woke’ was being planned even back then. Anyways up… let us get back on track with the button pressing business.

Quinary Mid-Year Population Estimates

Readers may recall that I flagged an incredibly valuable resource stuffed down in the ONS National Archives, being deaths by age by sex by ICD diagnostic code for the period 1901 – 2000 that may be found here. Scroll to the bottom of that list of ancient files and you’ll see this:

And what a smashing file that turned out to be, giving me everything I needed in terms of population estimates for the period 1901 - 2000 (does what it says on the tin). So what about 2001 – 2022? Well, the period 2011 – 2022 was covered by another fabulous ONS resource that may be found here.

If you haven’t played around with the population estimate tool as yet then I can highly recommend it, for it breakdowns by sex according to four different age coding frameworks (1-year bands, 5-year bands, 10-year bands, and a crude three-way split). You can dial in any year from 2011 – 2023, and you can select various geographical areas. Sorted! Is it accurate, reliable, robust and worth your time? Dunno, but it’s all we’ve got to play with: it’s either this or playing pool.

This fiddling left me with just 2001 – 2010 to figure for figures. The good news here is that I already possessed this data after rummaging around in the ONS pantry back in May of 2022. You can read the back story on my rummaging for yourself in an article series entitled Toward Age-Adjusted Mortality. Sorted!

It didn’t take me long to bolt together mid-year population estimates by quinary age band and sex for England & Wales for 1901 right through to 2022… maybe five custard creams or so. The next step was to aggregate figures to match the decadal age banding forced on me by counts of deaths by diagnostic grouping over this period. Again, a trivial matter, and I was feeling chuffed with myself as I stared at the completed spreadsheet. Monkey mind was keen to engage, reminding me just how flimsy the methods of estimation are for mid-year population estimates; and whilst I fully acknowledge this, I have no option other than to have faith… otherwise we’re back to watching game shows on daytime TV and drinking beer… or playing pool.

So I guess we better look at some of the population trends I’ve bolted together to see if we can muster a smidgen of confidence before we go deriving those all important mortality rates for influenza…

Population Trends For Males & Females

Aren’t they pretty?

They make sense too, thank goodness! That there bump in newborn males and females centred on 1965 (boomers) can be seen to slide across in 10-year intervals as it should if nothing strange is happening to the population. In addition you can readily see the impact of both WWI and WWII on numbers of living males between the ages of 15 and 44 years.

A feature of both males and females is the steady rise in the oldest age groups of 65 – 74 years and 75+ years. That’s going to give any government a massive headache - as well as the NHS - and you can witness the draconian measures being taken by the so-called socialist incumbents for yourself pretty much on a weekly basis these days as desperation (and globalism) sets in.

I don’t see anything here that gives me cause for concern so I’ll wrap this article up in non-PVC clingfilm and go derive a whole heap of mortality rates.

Kettle On!