A keen reader has asked a jolly good question: what was happening after 2000?

A highly pertinent question, to boot, for it was in 2000 that the UK government decided on a comprehensive national rollout for the flu vaccine for those aged 65 years and over. The big black fly buzzing in the soup is the WHO ‘rule 3’ coding update of 2001 that effectively wrecked continuity in the death certification time series. The trouble is I’m a curious sort and wondered what residuals would be churned out from models thrashing through the period 1920 – 2022, ideally with some sort of indicator variable to mop up the policy changes after 2001.

Exponential smoothing models are rather simple univariate affairs and cannot cope with the notion of additional indicator variables so I decided to rummage in the pantry for an alternative. I didn’t want to reach for my ARIMA spanner and fancied some fancy regression or other. To help me decide I started out by plotting four scatterplots of the four dependent variables of interest against time, but using a logarithmic y-axis axis to provide better visual detail given the wide range of values. What dropped out of this got me sitting up, and so I present those same four scatterplots: