I’m hoping my last article stirred the blood somewhat, if not the grey matter! Back in 1918-19 it looks like something targeted young English and Welshmen men of prime serving age (25 – 34 years) at the end of the war to end all wars. However, coupled with this is the mightily awkward problem of nailing sub-population estimates with any kind of precision. The monkey in my mind is reminding me that wacko estimates – particularly those made during a very fluid time for the nations of England & Wales - could be a driving factor. That is to say, those astronomical mortality rates may partly be an illusion.

With that unsavoury thought in mind I thought I’d abandon ONS population estimates altogether and flip to deriving influenza mortality as a percentage of respiratory death, and as a percentage of all cause death. This trick removes the impact of sub-population wacko from the equation and essentially adjusts for a whole raft of socio-economic factors we can’t possibly ever hope to determine.

By way of daft example, let us suppose 1918-19 was a bad year for drain and sewer cleaning. Such would be felt across the physiological spectrum with bowels and bottoms doing their thing. The vulnerable would succumb, and deaths would rise across the board. If influenza could be shown to be singularly vicious during such general mayhem then we’d again be building a case for an unpleasant reality.

Let me then whip out my crayons and present a few more fascinating slides…

Influenza As A Percentage Of All Respiratory Death

Now this is quite something!

The first thing that struck me was the sudden return to influenza being influential from 2001 onward. This is mighty odd and we ought to bear in mind that 2001 saw me flipping from files stuck away in the ONS National Archive to the latest offering on their website.

Since the tenth edition of the international classification of diseases came into being back in 1993 we can’t go blaming the sudden surge in influenzal death on a change in the coding framework. However, there were some major changes to the NHS at that time (I was there). The really big change was the introduction of the NHS reform bill, which aimed to modernise the NHS by cutting bureaucracy, decentralising power to local services, and enhancing patient involvement in decision-making. The bill also proposed the creation of an independent patients' forum for each NHS trust and primary care trust (PCT) in England, and the establishment of a council for the regulation of health care professionals to ensure that regulatory bodies act in the interests of patients.

In addition to this the Health and Social Care Act 2001 was introduced. This act allowed the Secretary of State to permit companies to provide services formerly provided by the NHS, and to employ doctors, nurses, and other clinical staff. It also made possible a new form of Trust—Care Trusts—to provide closer integration of health and social services. Back in 2001 the NHS also saw the start of a major building programme of hospitals under the Private Finance Initiative, and there was a push for Foundation Hospitals to create new capacity. However, none of these changes should have (theoretically) impacted on coding of cause of death, and on trends in diseases - respiratory or otherwise - so we are left with an enigma.

What deepens the puzzle is the asymmetric impact on males and females, with the latter at greater risk of being coded as dying from influenza rather than any other respiratory illness during 2002 and 2007. Let’s now have a look at the mortality rate for all respiratory illness to see what light this may shed:

Well there you go – it’s our old friend WHO Rule 3 messing up the stats again!

The leading cause of respiratory death in the UK has always been pneumonia but the WHO decided it wanted to focus on the chronic diseases and pathogens that lead to such a serious condition, with the last great and permanent change to the coding process occurring in 2001. It is at this point that influenza gets catapulted into the limelight as an underlying ‘cause’. In short we’re no longer counting the same thing and that first slide needs to be sliced into two, for it is showing two different coding eras on one axis.

But here’s the thing… if we didn’t bother to dig deeper into this matter then it would look like influenza has returned to haunt us when in all probability it hasn’t: somebody simply shifted the codeposts (see what I did there?). As stated in an earlier article this opens the gate wide for the pro-vaccine crazy mob, and offers an opportunity for corona-laden pandemics of dubious provenance. I shall wager that we shall fare better by dropping respiratory death as the denominator and using all cause death instead…

Influenza As A Percentage Of All Cause Death

And there we have it!

Yes, there is a bit of a blip after 2011 but the 2001 WHO rule 3 manglefold has melted away. What I still find odd is how that recent splurge manages to nobble males in preference to females during 2014 and 2018. This time round we’re not looking at errors within sub-population estimates so we should ask how influenza strains can be sex-specific; while we’re at it we might ask if males are diagnosed differently or whether they behave differently. Stuff like that.

We can start by narrowing the time frame to 1990 – 2022 and stratifying by both age and sex. Try these:

This is fascinating. We’ve got matching orange peaks for 65 – 74 year-old males and females for 2016 which makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is the pale blue peak for 15 - 24 year-old males that is suppressed for females of the same age group. Perhaps the most striking asymmetry is the 2002 pale green peak for 35 – 44 year-old females, and the mid-green 2017 peak for 45 – 54 year-old females that are noticeably absent for males of the same age groups. There’s also a deep blue, record-breaking 2018 peak for 5 – 14 year-old females that outshines the same peak for males.

All this feels peculiar for what is supposed to be viral activity and I’m starting to think there may be more biases and confounding factors lurking than I’ve had hot dinners!

Coffee & Cogitation

Influenza has gone and thrown us another curve ball. To make matters worse that there WHO rule 3 has gone and trashed what could have been a beautiful time series. Then again all those changes to the classification of diseases over the years were bound to cause havoc for the analyst one way or another. I’m not beaten yet, and I can still resort to statistical modelling to iron out wrinkles if needs be. But I have learned something valuable in the process: I had fully anticipated pneumonia being nobbled, but hadn’t appreciated possible knock-on effects for the coding of influenza.

Right now, as I sip another Grumpy Mule, I ask myself if I’ve achieved what I set out to do and that was to find supporting evidence for the extraordinary 1918-19 peak in mortality for 25 – 34y males. As I flip back I realise I’ve been side-tracked by sex differences, so I guess I better crayon four critical slides without further delay:

The good news here is that we’re talking pre-WHO rule 3 so the coding hasn’t been nobbled. The not so good news for my exciting finding is that males aged 25 – 34 years no longer stand out like a sore thumb back in 1918-19. The emphasis is very much on the younger generations, with remarkable immunity being evidenced by the 75+ year age group, and with young females looking every bit as vulnerable as males. My assumption at this point is that there is probably something screwed with sub-population estimates for males back around WWI, which doesn’t surprise me one bit.

Origin Of The Species

Hope-Simpson would not hesitate in coming to a conclusion of acquired immunity for that 75+ year group that stretches back to an originating outbreak well before 1918. In his book ‘The Transmission Of Epidemic Influenza’ in chapter 2 under the sub-heading of ‘The Nineteenth Century Before Pasteur’ we find mention of the influenza epidemic of 1836-1837, this being the subject of a detailed inquiry made by The Council of the Provincial Medical Association, an association of doctors that subsequently became the British Medical Association. Anybody being born in 1836 would be 82 years of age come 1918 and this puts them slap bang into the middle of that venerable yet invulnerable year group. Food for thought what, what!

The questionnaire issued by The Council of the Provincial Medical Association to its members back then includes some rather interesting questions, including:

1. When did the Influenza appear in your neighborhood and how long did it prevail there? 2. Did it attack a great many individuals at the same time? 3. Did it appear partial to any age, sex, or temperament or did it appear to attack all indiscriminately? 12. Are you in possession of any proof of its having been communicated from one person to another? 14. Were there any circumstances that appeared to exempt individuals from an attack of the disease? and, in particular, did they, having been attacked during the last similar epidemic of the year 1834, appear to afford any protection? 18. Did any peculiar atmospheric phenomena precede or accompany this epidemic?

I find these most telling for they’re clearly as puzzled as I am today as to how influenza does its thing. Hope-Simpson reports that the answers were equally as intriguing, and offers these fascinating quotes:

Q2: …uniformly in the affirmative, and by far the greater portion of them speak decidedly as to the simultaneous outbreak of the disorder throughout the localities to which they severally refer. Dr. Davis, of Presteign, observes, that within his district comprising a circle, the diameter of which is about fourteen miles, it was impossible to make any progression-cases in every part of it occurring simultaneously. Mr. May, of Reading, and several other gentlemen make the same remark. Dr. Shapter of Exeter, Mr. Bree of Stowmarket, Mr. Maul, and others noted sporadic cases preceding the attack. A very great prevalence of the epidemic had evidently occurred in all parts of the kingdom. Q12:… we have no proof of the disease having been communicated from one person to another, though the patients often suspected it themselves. Our observations, however, incline us to the opposite belief. It was no uncommon circumstance for the persons who had nursed a number of influenza patients to escape it themselves entirely. Thompson (1852, p. 359 et seq. ) includes, toward the end of his anthology, an account of the impact of the influenza of 1836-37 on the British naval ships of war, both in their home and foreign stations and at sea. These detailed reports would seem to suggest to the reader that a communicable agent was responsible, although Dr. Thompson regards them as not incompatible with some meteorological influence. He is candid about the difficulty of deciding the issue and urges the reader to keep his mind open to many other possibilities, some of those which he suggests seeming bizarre to modem opinion.

I’m pretty certain that’s as much as we can all digest at this moment in time, so I’ll put my mouse down and go rustle-up something to eat and have a jolly good think on where to go next with this most puzzling of subjects.

Kettle On!