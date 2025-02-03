Well, this is easy peasy lemon squeezy for we are talking ICD10 codes as I’ve known and loved them for the year 2001 onward. As coincidence would have it 2001 was the year I joined the NHS and started out on my third and final career. And boy! what a career that was, even though it lasted just ten years. Somehow I haven’t quite retired from the service in my mind, for here I am still plugging away at counts of the sick, wounded, dead and dying; and all the while grimacing over clinical coding antics.

So let me furnish the A-Z master list of diagnoses for 2001 – 2022, derived from this magnificent file, so we may cogitate on the complexity of modern respiratory medicine:

I don’t know about you but that’s made me giddy! Features that pop out at me are:

The preponderance of tuberculosis entries (19 in total) for a disease we were supposed to have clobbered with those magical vaccines.

The preponderance of pneumonia entries (18 in total) with intriguing mention of Pneumonic plague. Surely not! It strikes me there’s an awful lot of bugs out there that can do damage, and one wonders if those unfortunate cases that got truly clobbered during the manufactured SARS-COV-2 ‘pandemic’ were, in fact, more of the same. Is this why antibiotics worked (according to some physicians) despite being withheld owing to protocols? And is this why antiparasitic drugs like Ivermectin worked (according to others) despite being banned?

In the current era influenza is differentiated more than ever before, with 6 entries within ICD10. Is this a genuine attempt at medical care and refined understanding or just gaming by those with vested interests?

Next Up

So… that’s a very quick look at the range of diagnoses that have been available to physicians over a span of 121 years: I am sure we can squeeze more out at a later date. What I better do now is take all 12 Excel files and upload them into my stats package for a bit of checking and cleaning. To do so I shall rely on batch processing to unpack these workbooks into 47 individual rectangular files, automatically re-coding age, sex and the ICD headers at the same time. This is one of those magic moments when you can sit back in your executive chair and sip a well-earned cuppa with your feet up whilst lines of code and data fly by at speed on the screen.

Minor annoyance crept into the exquisiteness of the moment when I realised the ONS had opted for three different ways to categorise age. For the most part they had adopted 5-year age bands starting with 1 – 4 years and ending with 85+ years, but in two files they had decided to end with 80+ years, which is a teeny weeny bit annoying.

What was snort-worthy was their decision to code 1901 – 1910 as a mixture of 5- and 10-year age bands thus: <1; 1-4; 5-9; 10-15; 15-19; 20-29; 25-34; 35-44; 45-54; 55-64; 65-74; 75-84; 85+. This means I either have to make a daring guess at splitting those unfortunate decadal aggregates for 1901-1910 or condense all other datafiles in the same manner. Since we are likely talking small numbers of deaths for influenza I felt it prudent to go the whole hog on toast and reach for decadal age bands as follows: <5; 5-14; 15-24; 25-34; 35-44; 45-54; 55-64; 65-74; 75+. This looks a bit awkward but it’s the only way of reconciling the three different offerings for age banding. Again, batch processing came to the rescue with all 47 files re-coded in two shakes of a sugar sieve.

With age reconciled next-up came the big sewing bee when all 47 files were seamlessly stitched together. The resultant file of deaths by age band by sex by diagnosis weighed in at a cool 1,564,280 records long.

Before I attend to my rumbling stomach I’ll just quickly crank the handle on the entire dataset from 1901 – 2022 in a wild fit of gestalt madness to give us some idea of the spread of respiratory diagnoses:

There we go – a very first glimpse! But please take this result with a massive pinch of snuff ‘cause it is unlikely to carry much meaning: hardly any conditions have been consistently coded down the ages by physicians let alone consistently processed by the ONS!

Just in case folk get confused with that ‘Missing N/A’ label down in the bottom table this is not referring to missing diagnostic data per se; instead, it is referring to those database entries that are not respiratory in nature, these being the vast majority at 94.7% of all causal deaths over the period 1901 – 2022. In terms of respiratory nasties we see pneumonia leading the way with 23.7% of respiratory death, as we may expect.

Please note that I’ve not bothered to code common minor upper respiratory tract conditions such as nasopharyngitis (common cold), sinusitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, and laryngitis because I wanted to focus on the lower respiratory tract/lungs.

Influenza just manages to miss out on the medals with 12.8% for causal respiratory death, but please do bear in mind my usual ranting about uni- and multi-causal death as well as inconsistency in coding over a span of 121 years. In real life death is often a complex clinical endpoint such that someone with influenza might actually physically die from kidney failure, liver failure, heart attack, stroke etc, as well as from cancer, sepsis and, of course, respiratory failure and pneumonia. In the absence of medical case notes we need to cautiously view influenzal death as influenzal death plus whatever else it may have been. Please don’t fall into the trap of assuming mutual exclusivity with diagnostic category just because ONS are forcing an artificial situation on us all with their fancy MUSE software!

Those interested in learning more about MUSE might wish to view the following articles and weep:

The rest of us might like to get that kettle on..

Kettle On!