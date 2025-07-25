John Dee's Almanac

John Dee's Almanac

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Hockett's avatar
Jessica Hockett
5d

"There’s that year 1957 again, and there’s that 5 – 14 year age group again, along with the 15 – 24 year-olds. Just what on Earth were we doing to kids back then?"

Not on Earth or with kids but potentially related? 🙂

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sputnik_1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Dee
Karen Bridges's avatar
Karen Bridges
5d

we can't rule out that a lot of deaths are guessed as not all dead people are autopsied. So the recorded cause of death for many simply isn't accurate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Dee
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Dee
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture