If you thought the ARIMA analysis of males threw up some sticky tricky stuff then wait until you clock the outcomes for females!

Let’s start straight in with a slide of the situation for the hybrid period of 1920 – 2022. If you don’t know what I mean by ‘hybrid’ you’ll need to catch up on umpteen back issues that explain why this time series isn’t a single, coherent time series at all but two quintessentially different time series that run 1920 – 2000 and 2001 – 2022. We have the WHO to thank for this mess.

OK, so here’s the first hybrid…

How about that then? I think my eyebrows are still somewhere up on the ceiling.

There’s that year 1957 again, and there’s that 5 – 14 year age group again, along with the 15 – 24 year-olds. Just what on Earth were we doing to kids back then? Or could it be artefact arising from coding and/or processing of death certificates? One switched-on GP I know tells me that death certification tends to flow with the fashion such that if there’s a key article in The Lancet or a circular from the Department of Health highlighting a particular concern, then bias in certification inevitably follows. Goodness knows what the ONS get up to behind the scenes when they try and pin a single cause of death on what is invariably a complex clinical endpoint. But that’s clinical coding for you, and I would argue that this reflects our modern incarcerated and incorporated life that forces simplistic thinking whenever there’s a profit and/or leverage to be made.

Move along the bus to 2002 and we suddenly have 35 – 44 year-old females having a problem. Take a look at the previous article and you’ll see 35 – 44 year-old males were fine. Bizarre. Also doing fine during this year were 45 – 54 year-old females as well as 25 – 34 year-old females. Doubly bizarre! So this is due to a most peculiar pathogen is it? Pathogen my Aga! I reckon that this group of females was subject to something with unpleasant side effects that the medical profession were keen to brush over; something that either made them uniquely vulnerable to a passing pathogen or something that mimicked a passing flu pathogen. We also cannot rule out strange twists of coding as well as certification.

But 1957 is not the only wacko year for females, for we have a spike during 2014 for females aged 15 – 24 years, a spike during 2016 for females aged 65 – 74 years, a spike during 2017 for females aged 45 – 54 years, a spike during 2018 for females aged 5 – 14 years, and a spike during 2020 for females aged 25 – 34 years. If that’s not a mighty peculiar set of events I’ll eat my toquilla Panama - and without any chilli sauce! It sure would make life easier for all concerned to explain this magically away in terms of the actions of a lowly pathogen but I don’t honestly think that’s where the truth lies. The more I ponder the more I feel that seasonal influenza has become a convenient scapegoat for something else: we should be in no doubt that this is a highly profitable situation for somebody, somewhere.

And so now we must once again look through the eyes of ARIMA and transform the data into something more amenable to detection of periodic behaviour. Here we go…

When I first saw this I said something along the lines of, “blimey, this is a situation going out of control!”

Given that we have a comprehensive national vaccination schedule in the UK how is this even possible? So how about we think the unthinkable and simply assume the flu vaccination schedule is causing the problem? Maybe not the flu vaccine alone, for there are many medical marvels to choose from including all manner of pill, drug, scan and probe. Then there’s there possibility of a vast host of non-medical factors ranging from diet to pollution to radiation. The only problem with this lot is explaining the age (and sex) specificity that is observed, for the deep blue of 5 – 14 years once again sticks out like a sore thumb. Are physics, chemistry and maths really that bad for folk, or is it what the health authorities are doing to young girls when at school?

ARIMA Models

Once again it is time to go into the kitchen and make a cup of tea if you are of a nervous statistical disposition for I am about to unleash more monstrous tables!

If we start with the small table titled ‘Model Description’ we once again get to see the range of model structures adopted of the form ARIMA(p,d,q) where ‘p’ is the order of the autoregressive component (AR), ‘d’ is the order of differencing and q is the order of the moving average term (MA). All exhibit d=1, as we may expect for time series exhibiting trend-like behaviour. Beyond this we have a smatter of autoregressive and moving average components of order 2 and less. ‘Order 2’ in this instance means 2 years. Worthy of note is the lack of long term memory effect for females, with this stretching to p=1 at most (previous year impacting).

Moving down to the table titled ‘Model Statistics’ we observe model goodness-of-fit statistics that hover between 0.371 and 0.886 (stationary R-square). In plain English ARIMA made another good go of it. A column that proves to be mighty interesting once more is the count for the number of outlying years. Leading the way - by a long way - is females aged 5 -14 years with 10 notable outlying years, and we really should cogitate on what could make this group particularly volatile.

There’s nothing much to see in the ARIMA Model Parameters whopper, it being a rather tedious summary of coefficients. Square root transformations were applied to the female under 5 and 25 - 34 year time series, which tells us that these two series have a slightly different overall shape.

For my money the juiciest table is the final table of detected outliers. My eyeballs once again dived straight in to the 10 outliers for females aged 5 – 14. This time 1957 makes the grade as a bad year with a coefficient of +2.651 (p<0.001). We also observe quite a lengthy run of bad years for this age group (1988, 1990, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2016) that indicates young females are constantly hammered, but young males not so much. Bizarre or what?

Other notable anomalies are the hikes of +4.237 for females aged 5 – 14 years, +2.708 for females aged 45 – 54 years, and +2.975 for females aged 65 - 74 years during 2001. What happened to the other age groups… were they magically immune?

We’ve the same strange story for 2016, which saw a hike of +1.832 for females aged 5 - 14 years and +4.227 for females aged 65 – 74 years. Everyone else was fine, apparently. Then there’s the wacko year of 2002 that saw a monster hike of +5.298 (p<0.001) for females aged 35 – 44 years; and only females aged 35 – 44 years. Talk about a designer virus! The year 2014 was up to the same trick by singling out females aged 15 – 24 years.

In fact what is super looper bizarre is that, apart from 2001 with four age groups, and 2016 with two age groups implicated in a hike, every one of the remaining 12 hike years (1922, 1927, 1957, 1988, 1990, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2014, 2017) only involves one female age group. Isn’t that mighty strange given this situation is supposed to be driven by a simple, rampaging virus? Not just mighty strange but really, really, really strange! So strange, in fact, that I am forced to put my mouse down and go rustle up a full English breakfast to counter the shock.

After Breakfast

I’ll tell you what is an even bigger shock… accidentally breaking the spout tip of my treasured rainbow stripy teapot of 10 years standing, that’s what! It now pours sideways and yet I am reluctant to abandon that valuable coating of patina. A cuppa from the newer, bigger pot just ain’t the same and I fear my analyses may suffer. I might reach for the porcelain cement but that could be equally detrimental when it comes to flavour.

Butter On The Stove

With my paying subscriber base melting away like a block of butter left on a warm stove I have to figure how I shall continue with publications that take a big chunk of baking time. I shall proceed by slotting nibbles of work into the handful of ‘free hours’ I should be able to muster each week. Things will be pretty much as they are now (I hope) except I won’t be able to guarantee when the next article in each series will ripen.

Kettle On!