Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Marmont's avatar
Chris Marmont
4d

Thank-you for this fascinating series and all your previous writings.

With respect to your comment, “… my money is again on something the establishment is doing rather than a bug”, here’s one idea of possible establishment involvement. I hope this is not too off-the-wall.

After a couple of years of recommendations from Dr. Tess Lawrie and her colleagues at World Council for Health, I bought and am currently reading The Invisible Rainbow, A History of Electricity and Life, by Arthur Firstenberg, published in 2017. His thesis that “influenza is an electrical disease” is interesting reading. My apologies if you have covered this angle in earlier writings.

Pages 130-131 left my jaw on the floor; some quotes:

“A large, rapid, qualitative change in the earth’s electromagnetic environment has occurred six times in history.

“In 1889 a power line harmonic radiation began. From that year forward, the Earth’s magnetic field bore the imprint of power line frequencies and their harmonics. In that year exactly the Earth’s natural magnetic activity of the Earth began to be altered. It has affected all life on Earth. The power line age was ushered in by the 1889 pandemic of influenza.

“In 1918 the radio era began. It began with the building of hundreds of powerful radio stations at LF and VLF frequencies, the frequencies most guaranteed to alter the magnetosphere. The radio era was ushered in by the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918.

“In 1957, the radar era began. It began with the building hundreds of powerful early warning radar stations that littered the high latitudes of the northern hemisphere, hurling millions of watts of microwave energy skyward. Low frequency components of these waves rode on magnetic field lines to the southern hemisphere, polluting it as well. The radar era was ushered in by the Asian flu pandemic of 1957.

“In 1968, the satellite era began. It began with the launching of dozens of satellites whose broadcast power was relatively weak. But since they were already in the magnetosphere, they had as big an effect on it as the small amount of radiation that managed to enter it from sources on the ground. The satellite era was ushered in by the Hong Kong flu pandemic of 1968.

“The other two mileposts of technology – the beginning of the wireless era and the activation of the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) – belong to very recent times and will be discussed later in the book.” However, these two mileposts do not appear to involve influenza.

The wireless era is discussed in Chapter 16. Bees, Birds, Trees, and Humans. Firstenberg documents the loss of many birds and their ability to reproduce in many locations where cell towers were rolled out in Valladolid, Spain in the early 2000’s; and sudden incidences of leukemia and lymphoma in children at a school exposed to a forest of new antennae on the roof of an adjacent building. But, “people were not just getting cancer, but in much greater numbers they were getting headaches, insomnia, memory loss, heart arrhythmias and acute, even life threatening, neurological reactions”.

He reports that homing pigeons were disoriented and lost with the expansion of radio broadcasting in the 1930’s. The problem was repeated spectacularly in 1998 when Motorola’s Iridium satellite communications system was activated.

Also in Chapter 16, Firstenberg reports that the HAARP system in Alaska started up in 1999, but achieved full power of 4 billion watts in the winter of 2006-2007. Firstenberg reports that bee colony collapse has occurred several times near communications towers for over a century, but the widely reported world-wide bee colony collapse disorder peaked in 2006-2007.

Sadly, Arthur Firstenberg died earlier this year.

In testimony before the National Citizens Inquiry, 2023, Dr. Magda Havas, Professor Emerita, Trent University, Ontario, drew connections between the roll-out of 5G infrastructure with the spread of Covid-19 in the USA.

https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/saskatoon_clips/

Many cell towers were installed here in Ontario while we were all locked down.

