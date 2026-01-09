Now and then one of things happens that causes me to sit bolt upright, blink my eyes, scratch my head, and reach for the Grumpy Mule. Today was such a day. I’d just read parts 17 and 18 of this series once again to gather my bearings in preparation for an ARIMA modelling run of my newly rescaled mortality stats for those aged 65 years and over, then I pulled up the four time series of interest and defined the dataset time coding as annual starting in 1901.

What I forgot to do (after a substantial luncheon that got me all drowsy) was filter the dataset to start in 1920 and not 1901 in order to avoid the crazy pandemic of 1918/19. What dropped out is worth serious cogitation and more than a few questions need to be asked!

Below is a simple linear regression of causal influenza mortality (deaths per 100k population) for the 65 – 74 y age group for the period 1901 – 2022. The y-axis is logarithmic and I’ve fitted an exponential model. But here’s the thing: if I hadn’t labelled the global pandemic of 1918/19, and if I hadn’t let on that the sequence starts in 1901 would you have guessed that the greatest pandemic of them all was sitting in that data cloud?

Me neither.

And what’s with 2016? Was somebody bumping folk off?

Take a look...