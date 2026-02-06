Have I shown unequivocally that there is absolutely no benefit from the annual flu jab for those aged 65 years and over?

Not necessarily.

All that I have done is use a particular statistical technique on a particular set of data and come away with a single negative result. What we can safely say after reading part 20 is that any benefit that is alleged to accrue from the national vaccination programme for those aged 65 and over hasn’t jumped on the table, song a bawdy song and slapped us square in the face. In short, there’s no big and bold effect that many would have expected when it comes to preventing death. There are many possible reasons why this is so.

One possibility is that genuine benefit might be a thing but it might offer too small an effect to be detected within the noise of a national dataset prone to coding whimsy. I have to say that weedy benefits arising from any medical intervention do not exactly inspire me, but it remains a crumbly fact that the world is a complex place and humans are complex things: it may prove impossible to cleanly and accurately quantify benefits at the national level.

Another possibility is that jabs might reduce severity of flu symptoms in some; but that death cannot be avoided in others. Analysis of mortality wouldn’t reveal this, but analysis of hospital admissions might. We should also note that death in the elderly will invariably end with a hospital stay, where all manner of acquired infection can kick-off along with anything iatrogenic. Then again, it could just be that the jabs are doing very little, if anything. And then there are some who suggest the jabs are generating the annual influenza outbreak.

As I write this several friends keen on getting the flu jab each year are reporting yet another dose of flu; so yes, I tend toward cynicism when it comes to multinationals making vast profit out of misery year after year after year. That man Tom Jefferson over at TTE sharply points out that the only acknowledged strains of influenza just so happen to have licenced vaccines backing them. Funny that; you’d think influenza would be running riot in the genome department.

You can spend all afternoon figuring out why we don’t see large scale effects of a national vaccine campaign in national statistics; and you can also spend ten minutes with ChatGPT to arrive at pretty much the same result. One such reader did exactly this and got ChatGPT to apply its vast computational power to assess what I’ve doing. It’s a lengthy and fascinating exchange, and you can read it here.

As It So Happens

As it so happens ChatGPT did usefully flag up additional analytical work that I’d already ear-marked, and this has encouraged me to continue trundling along with this lengthy series. Ironically, back in 2024, I had promised myself never to tackle the seriously tricky issue of vaccine benefit/harm but here I am wading in the mud!

And thick mud it is.

So thick, in fact, that ChatGPT and other AI bots are covered in it, wading in it, generally digesting it, then regurgitating it. Those concerned about the use of AI in scientific fields, and especially highly politicsed and incentivised fields such as healthcare, ought to read this sobering article by Jonathan Engler over on his Sanity Unleashed Substack. Entitled Grok: I lied, favouring persuasion over truth: An Extraordinary Conversation, it will be worthwhile digesting this gem, then returning to the ChatGPT assessment of my own work to look for signs of the same persuasive technique and selective bias in order to protect the establishment’s position. No prizes will be awarded to those who spot the consensus clause!

That being said it is fair to say that the likelihood of squeezing anything truly robust out of the available data at the national level is pretty slim, but I’m going to try a few more tricks, and especially so given that the mighty ChatGPT conditionally agreed with my core conclusion. Here’s how ChatGPT summarises what it considers to be the only defensible snippet of my work so far…

“If influenza vaccination since ~2000 had produced a large, immediate, monotonic reduction in influenza-coded mortality in ≥65s, we would expect to see it in long-run mortality trends or residuals. We do not.”

…but here’s ChatGPT pointing out a fatal flaw with my baking:

“Influenza vaccines are not primarily designed to reduce all-cause or even influenza-coded mortality in the elderly.”

OUCH.

Well, there you go!

Apparently, the vaccines are only supposed to reduce severity and lower risk of hospitalisation and that these have no knock-on effect for death rates. H’mmm…

In response Mrs Dee asks, “what’s the fudging point, then?”, though she didn’t use the word ‘fudging’.

I’m sure many will feel the same way, but the geek-nerd-bod in me is wondering about the fine print of all this. Quite how anybody goes about measuring these clinical outcomes in a truly objective manner is worth cogitating on. Unfortunately, I don’t have access to the necessary data, and so I guess I better crack on with what I’ve got and see where this takes us next...