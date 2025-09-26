So we had an intermission. During that time I turned the engine off, knocked the vehicle out of gear and took the handbrake off: I wanted to see where I’d roll. What kept coming back was the question, “are flu shots effective?” I knew I’d never get an honest answer from the Department of Health and Social Care, and I knew I’d never get an honest answer from the medical profession. Neither would the corporately-captured academic press be likely to offer anything open and challenging; and I can’t see the BBC letting a wayward epidemiologist shock the nation as they scoff the national dish of chicken tikka masala at 6pm.

It’s just you, me and the data kiddo.

So I got to thinking some more about that data and what could be done with it. Being a multivariate nutter I always enjoy throwing umpteen variables into the pot but I ain’t got umpteen variables to play with. My usual trick whenever this is the case is to ‘normalise’ the data in some way. Dividing the number of deaths by the total population is one such example and this gives rise to the construct of mortality that is readily bandied about. When it comes to influenzal death (death attributed to influenza as the primary cause) then we can divide the number of such deaths by the total population, and we can divide the number of such deaths by the total number of all cause deaths. We can go one step further with this and divide the number of such deaths by the total number of respiratory deaths.

I did this back in part 6 and produced three interesting slides. The first was of the percentage of influenzal to all respiratory deaths by sex for the period 1901 – 2022, and the second and third revealed the percentage of influenzal to all respiratory deaths by sex and age band for the period 1910 – 1950. What I am going to do today is repeat the exercise for the percentage of influenzal to all respiratory deaths by sex and age band for the period 1920 – 2000. The reason for starting in 1920 is that the 1918/1919 pandemic is mighty peculiar in many respects; the more I investigate the less it looks like a ‘natural’ event. The reason for cutting the series short in 2000 is because the WHO changed the coding frame in 2001 and this impacted on counts of influenzal death in particular. Those interested can scan back through my archive and look for the phrase ‘WHO Rule 3’.

The period 1920 - 2000 leaves us with the best (i.e. homogeneous) time series I can muster and it will be worth looking very closely at this for the simple reason that if the flu shot is effective then the percentage of influenzal death surely must be falling for those subject to the national vaccination programme; that is those aged 65 years and over. If this is not the case then we need to start asking pointy questions again!

The beauty of using all respiratory death as the denominator is that it effectively normalises for quirks in diagnosis as well as periods of respiratory unpleasantness brought about by factors such as particularly damp weather, cold weather, high fungal spore count, atmospheric pollution and so on. Folk prone to such are still going to die whereas the flu shot should be offering additional protection from what is hailed by the medical profession as a transmissible disease brought about by a viral pathogen. We might even see a divergence as the older generations benefit over younger! Or not. Let’s go find out…