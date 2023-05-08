In part 1 of this series I provided a basic analysis of vaccine efficacy for respiratory illness in terms of admissions to the A&E departments for an unknown NHS Trust for those aged 12 years and over. In this article I continue in a similar vein by looking at incidence of respiratory in-hospital death and incidence of COVID in-hospital death for unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals aged 18 years and over. In my book ‘unvaccinated’ should mean exactly that – no needle at any point prior to death – and that is precisely what is meant in slides presented below.

Before we start eyeballing those slides I must stress that we are dealing with very small sample sizes indeed. These are not robust analyses by any means and are provided largely for interest.

Acute Respiratory In-Hospital Death

We must note the very small weekly sample sizes which ranged from 1 to 106 weekly unvaccinated acute respiratory in-hospital deaths (median sample size = 8 deaths per week). Vaccinated acute respiratory …