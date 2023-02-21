The Office for National Statistics released the long-awaited deaths by vaccination status data today. If we compare the two national snapshots using data provided in table 1 we find large increases in deaths and person years for the overlapping period of Apr 2021 - May 2022 plus some changes in ASMR:

We may note some negative deaths, which is rather odd, but even odder is the sudden substantial increase in excess of 1,000 extra deaths for most months for vaccinated non-COVID cases (an astonishing 35,929 extra deaths in total). Just where were those deaths hiding back in July 2022?

The change in person years is likely due to ONS using a different population base (they were criticised for using old census data back in the initial release). Whilst this is a good thing it remains to be seen whether their new data accurately estimates the number of unvaccinated folk - I shall be looking at this in a future article.

The changes in ASMR are rather curious in that the unvaccinated COVID and non-…