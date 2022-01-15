In yesterday’s post I revealed the distribution of the diagnostic count made per death for 3,436 positive-testing in-hospital deaths occurring within an undisclosed UK NHS Trust over the period Mar 2020 – Sep 2021. Some excellent points were made by members that encouraged me to enhance the analysis by looking at COVID death in the pre- and post-vaccination periods as well as influenza prior to 2020. Here are those ideas bundled into one colourful bar chart.

Some people will go straight for the total numbers and declare, “crikey, just 186 influenza deaths over three years compared to 3,436 COVID deaths over 19 months – that’s a factor of 35 times more deadly!”; in doing so they will have fallen foul of a first-class fallacy. The COVID deaths over the period 2020 – 21 have not been defined by clinical symptom but have been defined by judicious application of the PCR test. We didn’t have a PCR test for influenza back in 2017 – 19 so we have no idea what such a test would have produced if…