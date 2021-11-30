I’m a former allied health professional and NHS head of department for clinical audit at a busy teaching hospital, with specialism in assessment of clinical outcomes for cardiac surgery, cardiology and cardiac anaesthesia. Before this I headed a statistical modelling section as a G7 UK government scientist working on a wide variety of projects.

My COVID studies kicked-off in April 2020 after I realised the official narrative didn't make sense, so I decided to grab some data and wade in. Since then I have posted +250k words of analytical output on social media and penned a total of 86k words in 17 short notes covering various topics. My support work for HART stands at 20 reports, 84k words, 169 tables and 148 figures. My work continues on Substack, with articles offered on a weekly basis.

Now that we have passed the third anniversary of the first UK lockdown I shall be broadening my research to look beyond the 2020/21 SARS pandemic. My interests lie in cardiovascular conditions, hyperte…