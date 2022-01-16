Well, I just couldn’t resist poking this topic with GLM once more! In the previous post we were left with a statistically significant +0.19 diagnoses per electronic patient record for COVID in-hospital deaths in the post-vaccine rollout period compared to the pre-rollout period (p<0.001). My guess was this was due to age prioritised rollout and nothing more, so I did the obvious thing… restrict the sample to deaths for those aged 60 years and over in the post-rollout period and run GLM again using age as a covariate. Herewith the critical tables: