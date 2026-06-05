I could sleep easier at night were it not for that one inexplicable result that links influenza mortality to an unusually quiet sun after a lag of 6 years or so, then again after a further lag of another 6 years or so. Dagnabbit, and bother, you pesky result, you!

At this point I can go in search of the source of what might well be an artefact hiding down in the data, or I can broaden the scope of the study to include the potential effect of the Earth’s magnetic field on human health. Now, before we all reach for the tin foil again, I want us to do some bedtime reading, starting with this sample of papers:

Azcarate et al. Influence of geomagnetic activity and atmospheric pressure on human arterial pressure during the solar cycle 24. Advances in Space Research (2016)

Babayev and Allahverdiyeva. Effect of geomagnetic activity variations on the physiological and psychological state of functionally healthy humans. Advances in Space Research (2007)

Babayev et al. (2012) Potential effects of solar and geomagnetic variability on terrestrial biological systems. In: Maris G and Demetrescu C (eds) Advances in solar and solar-terrestrial physics, Research Signpost, Kerala, India, pp 329–376, ISBN: 978-81-308-0483-5

Ebrille et al. Correlation of Geomagnetic Activity with Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator Shocks and Anti-tachycardia Pacing. Mayo Clin Proc. (2016)

Martinez-Breton and Mendoza. Effects of magnetic fields produced by simulated and real geomagnetic storms on rats. Advances in Space Research (2015)

Mavromichalaki et al. Space weather hazards and their impact on human cardio-health state parameters on Earth. Natural Hazards (2012)

Papathanasopoulis et al. The possible effects of the solar and geomagnetic activity on multiple sclerosis. Clinical Neurology and Neurosurgery (2016)

Persinger M.A. Schumann Resonance Frequencies Found Within Quantitative Electroencephalographic Activity: Implications for Earth-Brain Interactions. International Letters of Chemistry, Physics and Astronomy (2011)

Shuvy et al. Electromagnetic fields promote severe and unique vascular calcification in an animal model of ectopic calcification. Experimental and Toxicologic Pathology (2014)

Stoupel E. Cardiac Arrhythmia and Geomagnetic Activity. Indian Pacing Electrophysiol J. (2006)

Stoupel et al. Timing of life-threatening arrhythmias detected by implantable cardioverter-defibrillators in relation to cosmophysical factors. Cardiology Journal (2008)

Stoupel et al. Days of “Zero” level geomagnetic activity accompanied by the high neutron activity and dynamics of some medical events—Antipodes to geomagnetic storms. Health (2013)

Zenchenko, T.A. Solar wind density variations and the development of heliobiological effects during magnetic storms. Atmospheric and Ocean Physics (2011)

Crikey, strewth and Woah! That’s some heavyweight research work right there, and I’ve only scratched the surface of a topic very few folk bother to even think about. These bods can’t all be deluded so I guess I better roll my sleeves up and get cracking in the kitchen.