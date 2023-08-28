In part 2 of this series I stumbled upon a tasty finding, this being a substantial mismatch between incidence of observed and predicted COVID-19 diagnoses for the first 10 weeks of 2021 as vaccination got into its stride. If we assume that the machine learning technique employed (multilayer perceptron) has done a decent job of predicting the likelihood of a COVID diagnosis from a matrix of symptoms then we need to ask why this 10-week period is characterised by a substantial surplus of diagnoses declared in the EPR for 19,457 deceased in-patients. Thorny questions we might ask include:

Was the PCR cycle threshold cranked up to yield a bevy of false positives?

Was the mRNA vaccine inducing false positive test results?

Was the mRNA vaccine resulting in COVID-like illness?

Was the mRNA vaccine wrecking natural immunity?

But we could equally ask if machine learning has produced numerical garbage! I decided to rule this possibility out by repeating the exercise using classic multivariate logist…