The datafile field headed Suspect/interacting Drug List (Drug Char - Indication PT - Action taken - [Duration - Dose - Route]) is where all suspected and interacting drugs are listed, many of which include COVID vaccination products. We have established that out of 23,891 fatalities over the period 20 Dec 2020 - 28 Feb 2022 some 21,799 (91.2%) possessed records with at least one suspected COVID vaccination product listed, with Pfizer notching-up 2,085 zero suspected reactions and AstraZeneca notching-up 7 zero suspected reactions.

Quite how some shots come to be ignored when the vast majority are not is most curious. One thing I have noted is that those 2,085 non-suspicious Pfizer shots occur in a regular manner throughout the sample period, so its not a case of data capture flows settling down but an ongoing issue. I thus decided to don my deerstalker and have a rummage…

The Pfizer Enigma

It transpires there are no less than 7 interacting factors that influence coding of Pfizer’s produc…