Now and then a result comes along that is something of a shocker and I usually scramble back over the data to ensure I didn’t make a mistake, then sit with it for while in case I’ve misunderstood something. This morning I am going to publish just such a result that is certainly not a mistake and, as far as I can cogitate, has not arisen because of a simple misunderstanding. We shall start with a simple tabulation of deaths by doses received, there being 23,891 unique fatalities recorded in EudraVigilance between 20 Dec 2020 and 28 Feb 2022:

How is it possible that 96.7% of all post-vaccination fatalities within EudraVigilance were registered after the first dose when the European Centre for Disease Control COVID-19 vaccine tracker is currently reporting 75.2% uptake for the first dose, 72.4% uptake for the second dose and 52.3% uptake for the booster?

If we take ECDC's tabulated data for vaccine uptake back to 2020/w50 we arrive at the following plot: