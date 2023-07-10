In part 10 of this lengthy series I revealed my daring next move:

My next move is to throw away the rather ambiguous meringue of dependent variable (COVID Dx) and replace it with Symptomatic COVID, then revise the model structure accordingly. To pull in the largest sample possible my definition of symptomatic COVID will simply be any in-patient who received both a positive test result and any respiratory diagnosis prior to death.

Get something under the grill and get something boiling on the stove ‘coz we’re about to launch Stingray…