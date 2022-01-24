A number of folk are getting confused as to what 'unvaccinated' means in my analyses and reports. It is very simple; unvaccinated means absolutely no jab whatsoever at any point.

Unlike the authorities I am not playing the game of calling dose 1 folk 'unvaccinated'. Neither am I calling dose 2 folk 'unvaccinated' if they end up in hospital within 14 days of being jabbed. Folk falling into either of these two categories are presently excluded from analysis.

Thus, when we look at a chart of unvaccinated vs. vaccinated it means we are comparing virgins with those who were jabbed at least 14 days prior to admission. At some point I may add the twilight folk into analyses as an extra category but for now I want to keep it clean and simple!