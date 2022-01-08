In my post dated 4th Jan 2022 we took a look at the weekly all cause mortality rate (deaths per 100k population) for the 15 – 44y age group for the period 2010/w1 – 2021/w50. Some interesting long-term patterns appeared to emerge so I decided to brush the dust off data going back to 1970 and take a good, long view on matters. Unfortunately I don’t have this data broken down by age band, so all cause for all ages will have to suffice for now.

This is a fascinating slide but before we get stuck in we need to realise that disease patterns and healthcare provision for 1970 are not going to be the same as for 2021. The same holds true of every possible risk factor you can imagine from transport (road traffic accidents) to diet (cholesterol etc) to attitude to health to career (manual vs. skilled labour) to housing standards to unemployment to pollution to the economy and back again several times over!

Bearing all this in mind we see a general trend in better health until this hits the buffer…