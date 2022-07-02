In my previous post in this series I ran subscribers through two more linear models that successfully predicted the unique number of people tested each day from the number of tests and number of cases detected. I say ‘cases’ because that is the sloppy jargon the experts are using these days to denote a positive test result (which may or may not be a truthful). I promised to stitch all three models together and here is the result:

Tasty innit? So what we are looking at here is the output of some linear modelling that accurately tracks counts of unique people tested generated by the England Test & Trace mob. In case some inquisitive types are wondering I can report the Pearson correlation coefficient between both series fetches up at r = 0.975 (p<0.001, n=860); that is to say the model accounts for 95% of the variation we see in the source data. That ain’t bad going and deserves a celebratory cuppa!

Yes, But Why Bother?

We are getting closer to the reason why I’ve been bovvered and am both…