Beneath a title of Record Excess Deaths In UK's Heatwave Summer etched in alchemical tones of blood red, black and deathly white we learn from auntie beeb that the UK endured record high temperatures of 40°C this summer, with around 3,000 more deaths than expected in England & Wales. Talking heads assure us that we see more deaths during periods of high heat and that climate change is almost certainly the cause for folk dropping like flies this year rather than anything experimental and pharmaceutical. With another jobbette done by the ONS/UKHSA we can all relax and go about our business safe in the knowledge that fossil fuels are to blame.

It’s that old chestnut of causation and correlation, innit? Well, with several years of climate analysis under my belt I couldn’t resist having a peek under this particular bonnet so here’s my plat du jour, complete with garlic croutons and Caesar side salad.

Heat Wave Periods

There are a number of ways we can assess the impact of heat waves on human …