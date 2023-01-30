This series follows on from my work with a custom ONS dataset obtained by Joel Smalley under FOIA; please see this initial article for background. Up to now I have been deriving mortality rates by cause and today I kick off a series revealing excess death by cause, starting with the most common cause of death: neoplasms.

Excess death has been derived in accordance with standard ONS procedures. That is to say I have calculated prior 5-year week-by-week means for the period 2015 – 2019 and subtracted these values from observed weekly counts for 2020. Unlike the ONS I have avoided the trap of using 2016 – 2020 data to derive excess for 2021, and of using 2017 – 2021 data to derive the excess for 2022. If you want to minimise excess death in a rather deceptive manner then the ONS method is the one for you, but I rather like to sleep at night.

A Quick Word About Excess Deaths

Subscribers will be familiar with my usual ranting about this commonly used but rather inadequate method of calculatin…