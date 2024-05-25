My move to paywalled posts is now complete for all three publications. Folk are still asking me why my work is being hidden behind a paywall when it was always free and the answer is very simple… what started out as a hobby undertaken in my spare time back in 2020 is now a full time business requiring an investment of 40 - 50 hours per week, every week.

In order to achieve this level of commitment I closed down two of my businesses (I’m self employed) whilst my wife was in a position to cover this loss financially. She will not be able to do this from September onward owing to a reduction from full-time to part-time teaching.

This means I’ve either got to junk Substack and re-start my businesses or I’ve got to make Substack pay its own way - and all before September! After a great deal of wrangling I decided to stick with Substack even though this is a quite a gamble for us both.

So…

All of my work is now behind a paywall. If this doesn’t work out then I’ll go back to running my businesses and grabbing what spare time I can for analysis. This will be nonexistent for a year or so, for all of my effort will be put into building those businesses back to where they were. Whether or not I’ll keep Substack running after that with two burgeoning businesses on the stove is debatable - all will depend.

Hence…

Paywalled articles for paying subscribers are the best way of keeping my analytical work going unless I win the lottery. I’ve tried donations and crowdfunding a few times but, apart from a handful of generous souls, these haven’t worked. This doesn’t surprise me for what I have to offer (statistical bulletins) is pretty specialist and not that exciting! So regular subscriptions it shall (hopefully) be.

I have no intention of publishing ad hoc or occasional articles as free-to-view but may well issue progress reports to everybody along the lines of my In The Kitchen Series… These come out a couple of times every year so at least you’ll get to see what I’m up to.

Incidentally, you can see what I got up to way back over in FB land by clicking on this link to my archived group. Someone is bound to ask why that group came to an end and the answer is that FB would ban me on a regular basis, censor many of my articles (including links to my work on Substack) and regularly threaten the group with various actions. At one point you couldn’t find it in listings. Then we got hit by the 77th Brigade, bots, child trafficking and porn merchants (amongst other things). It took a team of 8 moderators working 24/7 to keep the group clean. Some kind soul suggested I move my work to a safe place and the rest is history, as they say!

BTW I’ve disabled comments to this post because I don’t want to chew this all over yet again, and I’d like to see some of the sunshine this weekend for once.

Kettle On!