In this first slide we observe something odd with adult (>=18y) non-COVID respiratory admissions (acute and chronic) to the emergency department of a sizeable NHS Trust: numbers started to rise in a most unexpected fashion as we moved through spring and summer of 2021. This is the sort of curiosity that may be indicative of vaccine harm, though I don’t have historic data for comparison to thoroughly cross-check matters. Other explanations are possible but consider my eyebrow raised.

In this second slide we observe another oddity in that the rate of hospitalisation for non-COVID respiratory admissions was in decline over this same period. This is a mighty peculiar state of affairs to say the least and will be yet another reason why vaccines seem to have magical benefits for non-COVID conditions: as more and more jabs were jabbed less and less respiratory cases were hospitalised for one reason or another. If you want to look taller than another person get them to stand in a hole!