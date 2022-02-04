In order to understand this post you’ll need to digest part 1 then get the kettle on because we are going for a spin! We are going to set aside vaccines and study what happened to adult respiratory cases who were admitted to the emergency department without the benefit of vaccination over the period Jan – Sep 2021. By all accounts these poor souls should have been hammered by COVID, so we should expect to see elevated rates of hospitalisation for confirmed COVID admissions compared to the normal run of seasonal influenza, bacterial pneumonia, asthma etc. Except this is not the case.

In the slide below we see highly similar rates of hospitalisation for unvaccinated adult respiratory admissions regardless of COVID infection. Remarkably, during week 17 (w/b 24 Apr) and week 22 (w/b 29 May) the hospitalisation rate for COVID admissions drops to zero. This is billed as a super deadly disease folks, and these people didn’t have the benefit of the elixir!

What will be happening over this time …