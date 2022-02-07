So far in this series we have seen a great deal that doesn’t make sense in terms of the global pandemic narrative. We would surely expect infection with SARS-COV-2 to feature strongly in the hospitalisation rate of adult respiratory admissions but it doesn’t; neither was 2020 particularly different from 2017 and 2019 in this regard.

This morning I thought I’d take a closer look at this apparent decoupling of global narrative and observation at the sharp end by calculating the hospitalisation ratio for adult respiratory admissions. This is simply the weekly number of hospitalised cases divided by the weekly number of discharges. When the hospitalised case count equals the discharged case count then this ratio will have a value of 1.00. If there are 400 hospitalised cases and 200 discharges this ratio will have a value of 2.00; thus if there are 200 hospitalised cases and 400 discharges this ratio will have a value of 0.50. Simples!

Let us now plot this ratio out for Jan 2019 – Sep 2021, …