In part 3 of this series I ended with the promise of going full-amalgam, which is not unlike going The full Monty, except in reverse; that is, we are going to put our clothes on, including Wellies and Gumby hats. My brain hurts, etc. To kick this off we are going to look at the time series for the daily count of dose 1, dose 2 and dose 3 combined:

We are looking at a lot of jabbed people in this slide, and a lot of money. The weekly pattern is evident as that jagged saw-tooth and the first and second doses merge seamlessly into one large lump spread over several months. Not so with dose 3, such was the speed of issue that some people must have been dosed before they even realised it! Did this beacon of ‘healthcare’ policy shine like a radiant sun, bestowing grace and good health to all those kindly souls of the nation of England? Well, er… not quite: