I've tried using the substack notes system for all matters admin these last few days but it turns out to be as useful as an under ripe banana, hence this in the kitchen post to summarise where I'm at with boiling, frying and baking.

General posts like these are temporary, which means that I'll take them down after 24 hours so as not to interrupt my publication sequence proper. I've turned on comments from everybody for the time being but we'll see how that goes - whenever I do this it opens up the publication to abuse in some form or other.

Passion Fruit

John Dee's Private Passion is up and running with three articles published to date. I've established this publication to mop up stuff that isn't COVID and isn't climate. Right now you'll find an article on chemtrails, an article on flat earth theory and the first part of a two part miniseries on the Schumann Resonance. I'm not intending to change the world nor say anything of great and terrible value over in Passion but I hope this publication will entertain even if it doesn't inform!

As from yesterday articles across all three of my publications are to be issued as pay-to-view with the exception of these kitchen updates. I've enabled extended previews and 7-day free trials, and there is a one-shot token you can use to open any pay-walled article. This is a tough decision I've had to make, for what started out as a hobby run in my spare time has become a full time business that needs to pay its way.

Yes indeed, I'm losing a few free subscribers but I'm gaining paying subscribers such that my pro publishing venture, even after a mere 24 hours, looks like it has a future - yaroo! My most grateful thanks to those lovely people who are making this possible.

Twatter

Now that Elon has stopped having a hissy fit over substack’s notes system and is permitting embedded substack links in tweets (or is that now kisses?) I'm now back on X/Twitter as JohnDeeAlmanac, and I'll be rebuilding my following as best I can given my account was shadow banned, hacked in a most suspicious manner and subject to abuse by the ‘mutton crew’.

I’m not keen on X/Twitter because it seems to operate more like a sewer than a news desk and the word limit drives me nuts, so don’t expect anything other than minimal interaction from me! These days I don’t bother getting into arguments on twatter or elsewhere because that time is better spent steaming a sponge pudding.

In the Oven

In Almanac we’ve got part 4 of my Emergency Department admissions analysis coming up nice and browned, and in Climate we’ve got part 9 of my NSSTC satellite anomaly analysis coming up nice and crusty. Over in Passion we’ve got the final part of the Schumann Resonance For Gurus miniseries filling our tummies. After that I’ve got more articles lined-up for all three publications than hot dinners!

Three For One

Just in case folk have missed my messages on the matter I don’t expect anybody who is not a millionaire to take out three subscriptions each month. That is simply not cricket! Just take out one and then drop me a comment somewhere providing the first six letters of your email so I can find you in the system and send out comps to other publications you’d like to follow. This is an offer I am hoping folk cannot refuse…

Numbers

I’ve been keeping track of the change in subscriber numbers as you might expect and this morning I can report a 0.4% loss in free subscribers and gain of 5.5% in paying subscribers at the 48 hour mark across all three publications. I had braced myself for a much greater hit to my free subscriber base of 25% and more so this is a most pleasant surprise.

And now for a slice of cake…

Kettle On!