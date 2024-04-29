John Dee’s Succulent Survey Results
Last week I subjected subscribers to a smashing survey of sensible size and scope. Herewith the results as they stand 7 days later
Firstly I’d like to thank the 93 subscribers who took the time away from their toast and marmalade to respond to the 7 questions. Whilst this represents a modest response rate of just 1.5% (93/6,353) I shall assume that the keenest of readers are speaking for those who cannot resist the thrill of breakfast. It transpires that results of reader surveys c…