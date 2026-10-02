Well, I guess it had to be done at some point. The question of vaccine harm has reared its ugly head again some five years down the line, and this time I haven’t gone looking for it… it sneaked up on me whilst attempting to assess excess deaths due to heatwaves. Vaccine harm is likely to affect pretty much anybody who got pranged, and is likely to manifest in many different ways, so it makes sense to look at trends in all cause death across the entire population.

However, in spanning the years there is the confounding factor of the 2020 pandemic to consider, and normally I would establish an indicator variable to mark this as an event within an ARIMA model. That’s the classic approach, but I wanted something more sophisticated along the lines of weekly excess pandemic-adjusted registered deaths in addition to a gross-level indicator.

The obvious approach here is to pull down weekly ONS data for deaths due to COVID and simply subtract these figures from total deaths. But it ain’t that ea…