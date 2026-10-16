I suspect we’re all agreed that something odd is going on with all these elevated deaths across England & Wales, and I suspect that we suspect that this something odd kicked-off sometime around 2021. An initial ARIMA model yielded an estimate of 785 excess all cause deaths per week since week 1 of 2021, but this was reliant on a binary indicator variable (0,1) that marked the entire period 2021 w1 – 2026 w32.

A good start, perhaps, but I’d now like to refine matters by determining exactly when these elevated deaths got into gear. If I plot out the registered death count for the period 2020 w1 – 2026 w32 we get this slide:

I’ve had a go at eyeballing when things seemed to change and this is that dashed grey line sitting at 2022 week 13. At this point the weekly count should start dropping down to 8,000 or so for the spring and summer periods… except that it doesn’t.

This is a very rough and ready approach to matters so I decided to aggregate registered death counts over each quarter. Thes…