The ONS very usefully provide regular weekly bulletins of counts of registered all cause death in England & Wales broken down by age band. The trouble is they can’t seem to make up their mind on the coding framework and the format of the Excel spreadsheet.

Back in 2010 they offer a horizontal format with age broken down into 7 categories, thus:

I rather liked this format for it was easy to transpose the data, and having just 7 age bands kept things simple.

Then, in 2020, they decided to change things a little by shifting to 20 age bands; but at least they kept the familiar horizontal format, thus: