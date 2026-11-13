OK, so the fastest way I know of getting down to the nitty gritty with two factors (season and period) and seven dependent variables (counts by age band) is to run multivariate analysis of variance (MANOVA) and get it to produce marginal means plots. This is being somewhat cheeky because we’re dealing with counts of something and not a continuous variate wot the test was designed for. That’s fine providing we admire the plots it produces but turn to generalised linear modelling (GLM) for significance testing using an appropriate error distribution (Poisson or Tweedie). For some reason my implementation of GLM lacks any plotting facility despite the stats package costing an arm and a leg and a kidney. That’s life as an analyst; thank goodness for biscuits!

And now for seven more plots…

NOTE: All these plots are doing is averaging the weekly registered death count by season (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) and by period (pre- and post-2021) for the data sample of 607 weeks covering the period 2015 w1 – 2…