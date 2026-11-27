Well, I gave in, didn’t I?

When you are sitting on a monster file containing registered deaths for England spanning 2001 – 2025, broken down by sex, by single year of age, by IMD, and by individual ICD-10 code, you can’t go fiddling with anything less even though you know it’ll take a fair bit of time and jiggling to boil down 413,977 records for males and 358,364 records for females. I guess this is what happens when you start drinking ceremonial grade cacao.

Despite the tedium I rather enjoyed the big boil, thought I most certainly did not enjoy the power cut that struck right in the middle of a critical manoeuvre. Neither did I enjoy the blue screen message from the Dell system support software that my desktop was unrecoverable. It turns out it was recoverable and nothing was at all wrong, apart from Dell’s latest release being unable to fathom power cuts. Get it sorted, Dell!

After a bit of sipping, sweat and swearing, I fetched-up with a series of data files in various states of boi…