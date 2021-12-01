I have just found the very first pandemic thought piece I did back at 07:38GMT on 7th March 2020. Back then an argument was raging over the calculation of an appropriate case fatality rate during the early stages of a novel pandemic so I compared the crude calculation as used by WHO against the calculation suggested by Ghani et al (2005). This was before some very bright spark reminded us that case fatality rate isn't infection fatality rate - a profound statement that was quickly glossed over in the stampede to scare folk shitless.



