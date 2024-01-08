Today is the day for a spot of Cox Regression, being a method for deriving a proportional hazards model. Wiki summarises the technique rather nicely as follows:

Proportional hazards models are a class of survival models in statistics. Survival models relate the time that passes, before some event occurs, to one or more covariates that may be associated with that quantity of time. In a proportional hazards model, the unique effect of a unit increase in a covariate is multiplicative with respect to the hazard rate. For example, taking a drug may halve one's hazard rate for a stroke occurring, or, changing the material from which a manufactured component is constructed may double its hazard rate for failure.

I appreciate that this is tantamount to gibberish so I shall explain in the plainest English possible with reference to the NHS data dump I keep messing with…

There are 5,039 vaccinated adult in-hospital deaths in the data sample, each offering a date of vaccination and date of death. W…