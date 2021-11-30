Just before my break from analysis I prepped a rather large file of emergency admission EPR data for an undisclosed UK NHS Trust covering the period Jan – Sep 2021. There’s all manner of detailed analysis that can pop out of this so I cogitated on what slides people would likely want to see first and foremost. I decided to address the issue of vaccinated vs. unvaccinated emergency COVID admissions.

My definition of vaccinated is pretty simple – vaccinated means you are jabbed with at least one dose at any time prior to admission, including being jabbed earlier the same day. This refreshing approach to data analysis is what can be achieved when you have access to the EPR; that is to say you can avoid all that fudge and funny business. I can also develop the analysis to look at first vs. second dosing but this is like analysis of a dog chasing its tail; everyone was led to believe the first dose would do something beneficial, then it was after the second dose, now it is after the third d…