So far I have placed my attention on front door emergency medicine, that is to say folk coming into the department by emergency ambulance suffering from a respiratory condition that requires emergency respiratory procedures. What we are going to consider next are those folk in the same boat who decided to make their own way to hospital. I’ve called these ‘non-urgent’ for want of a better expression; though this is a misnomer for these folk considered their plight urgent enough to get to hospital rather than see a GP. We’ve seen the A&E case load drop dramatically during lockdown, so once again I’ve calculated the percentage of these cases in relation total daily admissions so we may see where the clinical focus lies.

So here’s another extremely telling slide, in which we see the winters of 17/18 and 18/19 outgunning the winter of 19/20 for respiratory problems, and I am sure there are GPs at the coal face who will testify to this. Can anybody spot the pandemic? I sure as hell can’t, th…